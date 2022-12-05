SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – According to Salisbury Fire, two children under five years old were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

“We are tremendously saddened by the loss of children,” said Chief Robert Parnell.

Investigators said the fire broke out just after midnight on Dec. 3, 2022, off the 800 block of South Church Street near South Main Street.

Upon arrival, officials said four people were found inside the home; an adult was rushed to Rowan Regional Medical Center with severe burns and later airlifted to Baptist Medical Center.

The two kids could not be saved.

One firefighter was burned during the rescue attempt. Officials say he was treated on scene, taken to a nearby hospital, and is continuing to recover from his injuries.

“Firefighters, on their arrival, went immediately into the house to try to save whoever was in there,” Parnell said. “In my 38 years of firefighting here in this city, I saw some tremendous efforts to get to those children.”

Neighbors are wondering what caused the Saturday morning fire; one said the family had only lived in the house for about a year.

Crime scene tape was up, and SBI investigators and crime scene unit officials tried to determine the cause of the fire.

Neighbors said this is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, with some homes built in the early 1900s with all wood, which could cause a house fire to escalate quickly.

The cause of the fire has not been determined; it remains under investigation.