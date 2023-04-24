SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three suspects have been arrested following a bank heist last week in Rowan County, Salisbury Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Friday at a Fidelity Bank branch on Statesville Boulevard. Witnesses told officers a man and a woman walked into the branch location, handed over a note to the teller without showing any weapons, and demanded money.

Both fled in a green Dodge Challenger that another man was driving, according to the police report. NC State Highway Patrol spotted the car on Interstate-85 and conducted a traffic stop where the money was found inside the woman’s purse.

Kiara Jade Mora-Branham, Dimerrion Tre’Vonne Boulware, and Zacchaeus McNair face multiple charges, including robbery.