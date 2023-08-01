CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested following an investigation into stolen property, illegal possession of firearms, and a violent assault, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started when deputies received information on July 18, regarding stolen property located along Chalk Maple Road in China Grove.

On the same day, detectives also got information about a violent attack that took place at the same address one week earlier on July 11.

The report claimed Matthew Damion Parham, 31, assaulted a person in an outside building by placing a semi-automatic pistol against their head, then firing it directly next to them.

The victim was then allegedly taken outside by Matthew Parham and Terry Brian Parham, 52, where they beat the victim with what is believed to be a crowbar and a metal pipe until the person was unconscious.

The victim had multiple serious injuries to the head, body, and face, according to officials.

With a search warrant, detectives recovered the following stolen items:

22-foot double axel trailer

10-foot double axle U-Haul trailer

Large 2021 John Deere Tractor with an attached front-end loader

1973 Chevrolet Vega

Two large toolboxes with tools

Large 10×20 barn-style outbuilding

In all, approximately $45,100 worth of stolen property was recovered by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Parham was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault by pointing a gun. He received a $2 million secured bond for his warrants.

Terry Parham was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He received a $60,000 secured bond for his warrants.

Officials also found two rifles and a 44-magnum revolver on the property. Both Terry Parham and Matthew Parham are convicted felons and are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.