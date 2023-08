CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two cars wrecked on I-85 Wednesday morning.

Troopers said one vehicle failed to reduce speed and hit another on I-85 North at 8:25 a.m.

An I-85 wreck caused delays Wednesday morning. (NCDOT)

The wreck cleared before 9:45 a.m., according to N.C. Department of Transportation officials.

Emergency personnel transported two people to Atrium Health Cabarrus for undisclosed injuries.

Troopers said charges are pending in the crash.