A multi-vehicle wreck involved two people on Friday. (NCDOT)

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Salisbury officials said first responders freed two trapped people in a multi-vehicle wreck Friday morning.

The accident occurred under the I-85 bridge at Innes Street just after 8 a.m.

Photo courtesy of NCDOT

Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route until the vehicles are cleared.

There’s no information about the condition of the two people at this time.