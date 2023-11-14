ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A murder-suicide investigation is underway after a couple was discovered dead inside their garage in Rowan County, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, deputies were called to 8900 Old Concord Road in Salisbury for the report of a domestic dispute.

Deputies said a 54-year-old man had gone into a detached garage on the property with his 51-year-old wife. A witness at the scene called 911 after the couple wouldn’t come out of the garage, which was discovered to be locked.

As deputies got to the scene, they forced their way into the garage and found the couple died from gunshot wounds.

This case remains open and is being investigated as a murder-suicide.