ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two teenagers were killed in a late-night wreck following a police pursuit in Rowan County, West Rowan Fire Chief John Morrison confirmed.

The deadly accident happened at 10:52 p.m. Thursday, June 8, near Back Creek Church Road.

Authorities said Mooresville Police were pursuing two teens in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck on NC 801, near Back Creek Church Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck lost control, traveled off the road on the right, overturned, and struck a utility pole, NC troopers said. Emergency personnel confirm both teenagers that were in the truck were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The two teens have been identified as Austin Ryan Davis, 18, of Huntersville, and Aiden Daniel Humphries, 16, of Huntersville, NC Highway Patrol confirmed.

Three main powerlines had come down during the crash. Firefighters couldn’t approach the vehicle until Duke Energy crews arrived to cut the power off, authorities said.

No word on why police were pursuing the vehicle at this time. The crash scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m. Friday. North Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.