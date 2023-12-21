ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A series of successful undercover drug purchases led to the arrest of a man in Rowan County earlier this month, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

An investigation was launched in October regarding James Blount. Undercover agents successfully made purchases of oxycodone in November on multiple occasions. Blount was arrested in December outside Hendrix restaurant in Spencer and drugs including oxycodone and pot were seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

He faces multiple drug-related charges including possession. Blount’s being held on a $20,000 secured bond at the local detention center.