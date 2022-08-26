ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local middle school will continue remote learning until Sept. 9 after microbial growth was discovered in the HVAC system, the Rowan-Salisbury School System said.

In a letter to families, West Rowan Middle School confirmed the school would remain closed, and students will continue to learn virtually for two more weeks to allow facilities to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Below is the statement: “We are working to get our students back to the WRMS building as quickly and as safely as possible. In order to allow time for our facilities to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, we will remain virtual until September 9. We will reevaluate the status of the WRMS building on September 6, and will update parents that week. Athletic games and practices will continue as scheduled at West Rowan Middle School, however, students will not be able to use the locker rooms.“

Recent testing at the middle school confirmed microbial growth present in the HVAC system, specifically of two common types of mold, aspergillus, and penicillium, which can cause breathing issues, fevers, and skin lesions.

One West Rowan Middle School student, Pedro Roque, said he saw the mold before the school closed.

“It was on the walls of the bathroom,” he said. “It was in between the cracks of the bricks, and you could see it getting more and more throughout the days.”

School officials said cleaning the HVAC system could not be addressed effectively if students and staff were in the building.

District officials said the entire school would be cleaned, top to bottom, including discarding of ceiling tiles, and extensive re-testing would happen before the school will open back for students and staff.

According to the district, the cleaning is being handled by a third-party company specializing in mold clean-up.