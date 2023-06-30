SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-wheel motorcycle went up in flames at a Salisbury gas station and had to be extinguished by fire crews Friday, officials confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 30, at a BP Gas Station located at Jake Alexander and Klumac Road.

A video shared to Queen City News by a viewer showed the three-wheel vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The bike was not at a pump at the time and was off to the side.

Officials said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was due to a mechanical failure.

The bike is a total loss, city officials said.