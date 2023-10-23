SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple fire departments are working to clear the scene of a commercial structure fire at Granges in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Fire Chief.

Fire officials said what initially started as a fire alarm activation quickly escalated, and flames spread to the aluminum supplier’s roof, prompting a larger response.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

One worker was treated and released with a minor injury from possible smoke exposure.

Statement from Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell:

“Extensive mutual aid from surrounding fire and rescue departments. The fire spread to the roof. The fire is controlled and crews will have an extensive overhaul. At this time, one minor injury of a worker, who has been treated and released, possible smoke exposure.”

Queen City News is still working to confirm what started the fire.