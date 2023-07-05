ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway near Salisbury following a deadly shooting, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday night shortly before Midnight at a Zaxby’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Otha Sherill, 49, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the sheriff’s report.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting took place by the intersection of Jake Alexander and Harrison Road.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation. Lt. Barkley is the lead on the case.