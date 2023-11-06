DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A person was rescued after a sailboat ran aground Sunday night in the Oregon Inlet.

Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue says crews responded just after 9 a.m. after the Coast Guard wasn’t able to access the boat in the shallow surf.

Rescuers from Station 50 went into the water and were able to bring the victim to shore.

In August, U.S. Coast Guard Oregon Inlet officials said they rescued nine people after a 43-foot sport fisher went aground near Wanchese.

Officials said the vessel had ripped a hole in their port rudder post mount as well as dislodging their port drive shaft. Both areas of the boat took on lots of water.

With the help of Towboat US, crews got the ship hauled out. They used damage control techniques and portable dewatering pumps.