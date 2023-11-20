STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wildfire has burned nearly 150 acres in Stokes County over the court of two days.

Fire crews have been working since Sunday to contain a fire in the Sauratown Mountains. People who live in the mountains are being evacuated, which includes 12 homes and a mountaintop youth camp.

So far, no structures have been damaged, but the flames stretch from miles and the windy, dry conditions are only complicating the battle. It has grown in all directions and there is very little containment at this time, but crews are coming from all over to assist.

There have been no reports of injuries and County Ranger Jimmy Holt says that they’re hopeful that Tuesday’s rain could help, but without a change in long-term weather conditions, one rain event isn’t likely to completely crush this burn.

The safety of people in the area is their top priority as they work on containment. Windy conditions has made the fight more difficult.

Active fire reported in the Sauratown Mountains (Credit: Austin Lynch)

On Monday morning, crews worked to do burnout operations east of the fire to fortify the area. On Sunday, planes and helicopters were dropping water.

Several local fire departments and around 60 forestry agents have been assisting in the fight. Sauratown Mountain Road is closed at Taylor Road to help personnel access the area more easily.

Officials should be giving an update later Monday afternoon.