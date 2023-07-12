GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — When Alberto Piedra got to work on Saturday, he expected a busy day of talking to customers and fixing cars when he heard a loud boom.

“We thought it was an 18-wheeler because when we turned, we saw something flying,” said Piedra the owner of Crazy Tires on Spring Garden Street.

What he saw was a red car that lost control flying through the air. The car flipped over and crashed into eight of the cars sitting in Piedra’s lot.

Like a movie

Piedra describes it like a movie, but the damage was real.

He walked our crews through his lot on Tuesday, pointing out the scratches, dents, busted windshields and smashed bumpers on multiple cars.

He pointed at a small red one and said the engine was replaced the day before the crash on Saturday. Now the car is a total loss, but it isn’t just the loss of merchandise.

“I was out of power and out of internet on a Saturday, and that was one of my good days … I lost property and lost money,” Piedra said.

According to a Greensboro Police Department spokesperson, there were two people inside the car. Both of them were treated by EMS at the scene.

Officers determined the driver was excessively speeding. The driver was cited for careless and reckless driving and operating without a license.

Piedra is glad the police got involved but says he’s lost his peace of mind.

“We’re standing right here, and I’m afraid now. I have a fear that I don’t even want to stand here because no matter what time of day, they fly,” Piedra said.

Wrecks common since 2012

Piedra has seen nine different accidents since he opened his business in 2012. The crashes have knocked out power, blocked the road and damaged his cars.

Other businesses are taking notice.

“There’s been a couple of car crashes, and we’re just watching out of our window, and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” said Noelani Sui as she points to Spring Garden in front of the MCA Plaza and her family’s business, Mani-Pedi Shop.

Other business owners inside the plaza say their customers have been rear-ended trying to pull into the parking lot by drivers not obeying the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Piedra worries if the speeding doesn’t stop, he might have to move to protect his customers and himself.

“Right now, it’s just cars. It’s not something I care about. I care more about a person getting hurt,” Piedra said.

Piedra tells FOX8 he’s reached out to police multiple times asking them to address the issue.

Our crews reached out, and a spokesperson gave us the same answer. They don’t have the manpower on their force right now to add traffic patrols or conduct a traffic study in the area, but they’re aware of concerns.

Piedra is adamant one officer parking along Spring Garden would make people think twice about speeding.