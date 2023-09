ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo will soon say goodbye to their flock of flamingos.

The birds’ habitat sits beside the abandoned aviary that will be torn down in the coming months. So the zoo’s fifteen flamingos will join another flock at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina.

Many guests say they will miss the birds. Flamingos have lived at the zoo for 41 years.

Shannon Smith shares the story of their next chapter in today’s Zoo Filez.