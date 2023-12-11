CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple school districts towards the North Carolina mountain region are either closed or delayed Monday morning due to weather.

Ashe and Watauga County Schools are remote learning while Burke and Caldwell counties are operating on a two-hour delay. Avery County is closed and operating as a teacher work day.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued through Monday morning with 1-2 inches of snowfall expected in Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties. Hazardous road conditions were expected Monday morning in those areas.