DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy.

On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.”

The change was to go into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Under that policy, students that did not have money in their account or money on hand to pay for the cost of their lunch would have their plate taken away and the student would not have been served a meal.

If a student were unable to return to the cash register with money, their meal would have been thrown away and wasted, according to the email.

Davidson County Schools said the lunch charge policy had been in place since 2011, and the email was sent to let cafeteria managers know that the policy must be enforced.

On Saturday, Davidson County Schools released the following press release addressing the controversy: