ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.

The shooting happened just after 3:45 a.m. in the area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road.

The victim told police that after he dropped off a passenger, an older model beige car began following him.

When he tried to make a turn, he told police that the vehicle passed in front of him with a window down and a gun sticking out.

Police said a bullet went through the driver’s door and grazed the victim’s legs before ending up in the passenger side door. Officers were able to find a shell casing in the road.

The victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening, drove himself to Mission Hospital.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.