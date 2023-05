CANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There has been a second earthquake in western North Carolina the last three days, the latest occurring Thursday evening.

An earthquake occurred in Haywood County for the second time in three days. (U.S. Geological Survey)

The U.S. Geological survey reported a 2.4 magnitude quake at 6:27 p.m. 2.5 miles north of Canton in Haywood County. There have been seven people to report having experienced it as of 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s quake was given an intensity level of III, a notch down from Tuesday’s. That’s when a 2.6 earthquake took place.