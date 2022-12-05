CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Moore County electrical substations are damaged, and Duke Energy will need days to get power back online for thousands. While the FBI is now involved in the case, many are still tense about what happened.

Security experts say the motive behind it is always a concern after this kind of attack.

“As far as I know, physical attacks against electrical grids are quite uncommon,” says Aleksandra Plucinski, a strategic cyber analyst with Rane Risk Intelligence. “And they really wouldn’t be that efficient of an attack strategy, for instance, a nation.”

Many cyber security experts like Plucinski, say the malware is what national leaders are looking out for, but even on a micro level, any attack affects customer confidence. There are both psychological and practical implications.

“On the psychological level, it can cause really widespread fear and panic among a local populous,” adds Plucinski. “Especially if they don’t know what the attack is caused by.”

Duke Energy says they constantly plan and prepare for these kinds of attacks.

“We’re one of the most highly regulated industries in the country, and there’s a lot of protocols around security that we follow, and we believed we followed those in this case,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

That’s where security experts say there needs to be a concern because every breach is a way to learn more ways to protect a system from physical and digital attacks.

“I think learning that impact, and then developing mitigation plans or also building redundancy plans around electric grids so that if an attack happens on a larger scale by a more capable actor, we can know how to react following that attack,” said Plucinski.