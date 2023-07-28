CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A group of former armed forces men gathered for a remarkable jump in Florida involving a World War II aircraft earlier this month.

The group, half consisting of men from the Carolinas, met on July 8 at Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum in Titusville, Fla. The men jumped into Lake Dora from a 1942 C-47 “Tico Belle” airplane. The group comprised former service members in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Several in the group participated in former wars and conflicts.

The old plane notably was one of the first aircraft to fly over France on D-Day in 1944.

Valiant Air Command is partly sponsored by the State of Florida, the Department of State, the Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.