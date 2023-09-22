BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A registered sex offender who was charged after parents allegedly saw him at a public park is facing more charges.

According to the Burlington Police Department, they have “continued to investigate” Jimmy Shue after he was arrested on Sept. 12 when concerned parents say they saw him at a Burlington park on East Willowbrook Drive allegedly taking pictures and loitering around.

As a result, he was charged with two additional counts of a sex offender unlawfully on premises.

“Since his arrest on September 12, there has been no evidence that he was visiting any parks or other locations he is not lawfully allowed,” police say.

“My friend and I … were sitting at the picnic tables up at the canopy area, and we saw an older gentleman get out of his car and start walking towards the playground. And he did have his cell phone out. He was acting like he was texting people or …scrolling … I noticed that he was taking pictures of the playground,” said a high school student who was at the park around the time of Shue’s initial arrest.

Police say thanks to concerned parents providing them with a description of the man and getting his license plate number, they arrested 69-year-old Jimmy Shue and charged him just one hour after responding to the call.

“If you’re a sex offender and you’re on the registry then you have certain areas that you’re not allowed around, such as daycares, schools, parks, things where children normally congregate, you’re not allowed to be there,” Lt. Jeffrey Kology, with the Burlington Police Department, said at the time.

Burlington police urge parents to maintain situational awareness like the parents who reported this incident, telling them to trust their instincts and to call 911 if they notice something unusual.