REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children.

One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat.

Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday afternoon to tell her the driver was trying to get her to sit down. Satterfield admits keeping kids in line is challenging, but she doesn’t like how the driver handled the situation.

“He could have gotten the principal another adult or something,” she said.

Satterfield is trying to understand exactly what happened on her daughter’s ride home from Moss Street Partnership School.

Her kindergartner and first grader ride the bus.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, mom got an unexpected call.

“When I was asking her what was wrong she just kept crying and the bus driver took the phone and told me she would be OK, he was just trying to get her to sit down,” said Satterfield, “Then another little girl took the phone from him and said he was not OK, he had put his hands on her.”

She used the Find my iPhone feature to track the bus’s location. It brought her to the 100 block of Gilmer Street in Reidsville where she found the bus parked on the side of the road.

“All the students were on the sidewalk crying,” she said.

Satterfield says the school district got another driver to load the kids back on the bus and brought them to the school for parents to pick up.

The whole situation has her daughters upset.

“She didn’t hardly get any sleep last night she was so scared,” said Satterfield.



The Rockingham County school district has suspended the driver as they investigate the situation. Satterfield feels like more should be done.

“I feel like he should not be able to work there anymore he def’ should have charges taken out on him,” she said.

A Rockingham County Schools spokesperson sent this statement to FOX8:

Rockingham County Schools can confirm that there was an incident on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 7 that RCS and UNC-Greensboro is currently investigating. The incident involved a RCS bus and students attending Moss Street Partnership School, which is managed by the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. RCS provides operational support to Moss Street in the form of nutritional services, bus transportation services, and facility maintenance. RCS is working collaboratively with UNC-Greensboro to investigate this incident. The bus driver, who is a RCS employee, has been suspended pending an investigation.

We also reached out to UNCG to get more updates on the investigation.

We were told by a spokesperson that the university is cooperating with Rockingham County Schools and they are still in the discovery stage of the investigation trying to piece together what happened.