MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A Dare County deputy shot and killed a man who came at law enforcement with a knife late Monday night in Manteo, Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie says.

Doughtie said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Burnside Road, after deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. for a trespassing in progress call.

The person shot by the deputy, who Doughtie says came toward deputies with a knife, died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been shared by law enforcement, but his family identified him on Tuesday as Demetrius Selby.

Family members have created a memorial with balloons and flowers at the site where he died.

According to a family friend, Monday night Demetrius Selby was acting up and a call was made that there was a trespassing in progress. Selby’s family insisted to WAVY that he was not a stranger to the property where he was shot.

Demetrius Selby (Courtesy of his family)

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave in meantime as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigates the case.

No other details in the case have been released, but WAVY’s Andy Fox is in Manteo and will have more coming up.

A National Night Out event in the Town of Manteo planned for Tuesday, October 3 has been cancelled. Town Manager Melissa Dickerson stated, “Today’s National Night Out event will not take place as originally planned as it is not an appropriate time for a celebratory event.”