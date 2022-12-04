CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gunfire disabled equipment at a Duke Energy substation causing a mass power outage near Pinehurst this weekend, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday during a news conference.

“To the perpetrators who did this, we will find you,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields exclaimed.

The outage was reported Saturday night and nearly 40,0000 customers remained without power on Sunday with overnight temps expected to drop into the low 30s. The entire county has 47,000 customers. Duke Energy officials said power could be out through Thursday. 36,000 Duke Energy customers remained without power as of 6 p.m. Sunday night.

The superintendent said schools will be closed Monday and will be reopened on a day-to-day determination.

Criminal probe into mass power outage near Pinehurst

Harris Teeter gives out ice for Moore Co. residents

Fields said no group had claimed responsibility and that the FBI and SBI were assisting in the investigation. He said a car crashed through a gate and that this was targeted.

Governor Cooper also released a statement. “An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice.”

The town set a 9 p.m. curfew Sunday night. When asked if this was domestic terrorism, the sheriff said he couldn’t comment.

The sheriff was also asked if this attack was somehow targeting an LGBTQ+ Pride event that was set to be hosted in the area Saturday, and said he didn’t believe so, but wouldn’t rule it out.