PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say someone fired shots at the home of a Chatham County sheriff’s deputy.

Pittsboro police said Tuesday that an investigation is underway and that the deputy’s home was “targeted” during the incident at around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say someone was home at the time the home was struck with gunfire but no injuries were reported.

Sheriff Mike Roberson has announced a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

“An attack on a deputy’s home is not just an attack on one person; it is an attack on the values of justice, security, and the rule of law,” Roberson said in a statement.

Roberson’s office says anyone with information about the gunfire or those responsible for it may contact Pittsboro police at 919-542-3200 or the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2911. Anyone in the area who has photo/video surveillance systems is also asked to contact police.