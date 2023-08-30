(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As tropical storm Idalia was forming as a hurricane, one of many concerns was the impact it could have on gas prices.

“Sick of gas prices. Sick of them fluctuating. You know, going up, up, up,” Charlotte driver Dexter Townsend said.

It’s hard to ignore: fluctuating gas prices for years that haven’t budged much in months.

“I really didn’t notice at first until I saw how much I was spending on my car after switching from my truck, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll save a little money.’ And I’m still paying the same amount now,” Charlotte driver James Scott said.

As Hurricane Idalia sweeps across the Southeast, concerns over the storm’s impact on the pump continue.

Historically, hurricanes originating in the Gulf of Mexico have caused major disruptions to the gas industry.

“It’s completely polar opposites of the spectrum; it could be everything or it could be nothing,” GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan said.

Luckily, in this case, the path of Idalia took the hurricane away from major refineries in Louisiana and Texas.

DeHaan says he is not expecting any refinery shutdowns or an impact on gas prices.

But there is one more factor state lawmakers are watching out for: price gouging.

Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s declaration of a statewide state emergency, the North Carolina attorney general’s office enacted the Price Gouging Law.

The law makes it illegal for businesses, like gas stations, to take advantage of an emergency situation and profit off of it.

“I’ve seen a lot of people doing that back when COVID hit, so I could definitely see them trying to take full advantage of this situation that’s coming,” Scott said.

Stein said residents can report price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

Since 2018, Attorney General Stein has brought 12 lawsuits against 29 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statute. He has obtained 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement.