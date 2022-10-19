WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing 74-year-old woman was found dead in a single-vehicle car crash Wednesday, according to NCHP.

The woman, identified as Barbara Houser Bellamy of Statesville, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Barbara Houser Bellamy (N.C. Dept. of Public Safety)

The collision happened around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road.

Troopers say a 2003 Lexus RX300 was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, went down an embankment, and overturned.

Investigation revealed the collision happened overnight.