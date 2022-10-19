WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing 74-year-old woman was found dead in a single-vehicle car crash Wednesday, according to NCHP.
The woman, identified as Barbara Houser Bellamy of Statesville, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The collision happened around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road.
Troopers say a 2003 Lexus RX300 was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Investigation revealed the collision happened overnight.