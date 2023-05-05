(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’ve reached early May, meaning it’s the start of college graduation season.
Most local colleges and universities will hold their spring commencement ceremonies over the next two weeks, with next weekend being Mother’s Day. The guest speaker at the events can be a local or even national figure who aims to give inspiring words to the graduates earning their hard-earned diplomas.
UNC Charlotte will hold its ceremonies May 12-13 at Dale F. Halton Arena.
Here is a list of commencement dates speakers at some of the other local four-year institutions:
- Gardner-Webb University, May 4-5, Sharon Decker – president of Carolina Operations, Tryon Equestrian Partners
- Johnson C. Smith University, May 21, Anthony Hamilton – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter
- Livingstone College, May 6, Tamika Mallory – social justice activist
- Pfeiffer University, May 13, Allen Dobson Jr. – Founder/past CEO of Community Care of North Carolina
- Queens University, May 6, Kieth Cockrell – Bank of America president
- Wingate University, May 13, Janet LaBar – Charlotte Regional Business Alliance president/CEO