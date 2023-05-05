Anthony Hamilton is speaking at the Queens University of Charlotte commencement Saturday, May 6. (Getty Images)

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’ve reached early May, meaning it’s the start of college graduation season.

Most local colleges and universities will hold their spring commencement ceremonies over the next two weeks, with next weekend being Mother’s Day. The guest speaker at the events can be a local or even national figure who aims to give inspiring words to the graduates earning their hard-earned diplomas.

UNC Charlotte will hold its ceremonies May 12-13 at Dale F. Halton Arena.

Here is a list of commencement dates speakers at some of the other local four-year institutions: