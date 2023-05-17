RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued at least one person from a sinking sailboat off the coast of North Carolina Monday, it said.

The incident was reported Monday and involved Coast Guard ships and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Elizabeth City, according to a Tuesday news release from the Coast Guard.

The rescue happened in 20 mph winds and seas up to 6 feet about 74 miles off the coast of Beaufort Inlet, the news release said.

U.S. Coast Guard photos

Because of rough seas, the helicopter was unable to deliver a pump to the sailboat.

The two Coast Guard boat crews eventually towed the boat for a combined 10 hours to shore.

An HC-130 Hercules airplane from Elizabeth City was also deployed to the scene.

No information on those rescued was released.