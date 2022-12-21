BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Snow.

While it may cause headaches when we hit the roads, ski resorts depend on it to keep the slopes open.

The problem is that Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate with the natural stuff; that’s where snow-making comes in.

The typical snow-making machine uses compressed air and water shot through a nozzle where the loss of pressure and cold temperatures help create snow for the mountains instead of what nature can provide.

But for southern ski resorts like Beech Mountain, sometimes the weather won’t even allow for this snow-making time. That’s because in order for the snow machines to be able to make snow, wet-bulb temperatures, the temperature of the air cooled by evaporation of water to reach 100% relative humidity, must be at 32 degrees or lower. If that’s not the case, the snow guns cannot function.

That’s where a new type of snow-making technology comes in. The machine, called the L60, comes in from the Canadian company Latitude 90.

This type of snow-making machine is different from the typical snow guns because it creates snow inside a large refrigerated container, resembling a tractor-trailer.

The L60 creates snow the same way ice is made in your freezer, on a much larger scale.

Water transformed into ice in seconds, fell into a propeller, and changed into snow. The snow is shot out of the container and blown over an area of up to 300 feet.

The L60 is currently used primarily at Beech Mountain for the tubing hill, which has been able to open earlier than in years past.

Marketing Director Talia Freeman says the mountain is exploring other options with this new technology, including using the machine on some of the most widely used trails, which tend to lose the most snow.

Also, in a warming climate, this technology could play an ever-growing role for ski resorts in marginal and snow climates, especially across the southern U.S.