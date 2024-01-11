GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community gathered to honor Greensboro Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix, who was shot and killed while confronting alleged criminals while off duty last month, with a funeral service on Thursday.

Nix was shot on Dec. 30 at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after he reportedly confronted people attempting to steal beer, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Jamere Justice Foster allegedly fired five shots at Nix, striking him twice. An off-duty officer and emergency responder rendered aid, but Nix died at an area hospital.

A horse-drawn military wagon, known as a caisson, escorting Sgt. Dale Nix's casket arrives to funeral. (WGHP)

Before the funeral, a procession moved through the city as the North Carolina Highway Patrol’s caisson unit brought Nix’s casket to Westover Church in a horse-drawn military carriage. His brothers and sisters in law enforcement lined the street.

Hundreds gathered for the funeral, including fellow first responders not only from Greensboro but other local agencies. A stage full of his fellow detectives and honor guard members spoke highly of the fallen sergeant. He was described as a teacher, and they emphasized how he pushed the people he loved to be the best versions of themselves.

Sonya Desai and Catherine Johnson worked closely with Nix at the Family Justice Center. For years, the group of three worked together to support and advocate for the victims of violence. Desai and Johnson said Nix, the longest-serving sergeant for the Family Victims Unit, was so committed to this mission that he attended the first appearance of each suspect to ask for higher bonds.

He was also remembered as someone who could have fun, even dressing up as Star Wars characters for different events. Both women described Nix’s calming presence during the service. He was someone who wanted to know you and consistently rooted for you.

“Sgt. Nix instilled his passionate power in all of us,” Johnson said. “He sacrificed his life for others, his life for the greater good. He knew we had it in us to continue on. May we use the power he gave us.”

It was also during the funeral that we learned the name of the other off-duty police officer who was at the same Sheetz where Nix was killed, Greensboro Police Officer Cameron Peach. Peach was by Nix’s side, rendering aid, in the sergeant’s final moments.

“God had prepared Cameron for this moment and time,” said Detective Caroline Holliday. “He was there by Dale’s side in a matter of seconds. Dale had a friend in his last moments. He was not alone. Cameron later told me that he and his wife were not even intentionally at that Sheetz. They had gone in search of something at a different Sheetz and just so happened to be at this Sheetz in search of that item. You will never convince me God didn’t send Cameron and his wife to that Sheetz, at that time, for that purpose.”

Through tears, Chief John Thompson talked about the sergeant’s impact.

“Thank you, Sgt. Nix, for your service, your sacrifice and the indelible mark you’ve left on our hearts,” Thompson said. “Rest in peace, brother. You will not be forgotten.”

The funeral closed with a 21-gun salute before Nix’s caisson departed from Westover Church.

FOX8 caught up with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper as he was leaving the church. The governor said he spoke with Nix’s family, and he was in awe of how strong they are as they live through this tragedy.

“They still are in shock or overwhelmed,” Cooper said. “The word they used is exhausted because this has just been so overwhelming for them. It’s hard for me to even describe because I haven’t been through what they have been through, but what was evident to me was the love they had for him and that he had for them.”

Larceny and murder

Nix was off-duty, but he had his badge and gun with him as he sat at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road, according to the district attorney. That’s when he noticed a car pull in.

Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, and John Walter Morrison, 28, allegedly went into the store for 53 seconds, stealing five cases of beer each, which officials say they intended to sell. Warrants allege that around $83 worth of beer was stolen.

After the suspects left the store, Nix reportedly got up and approached the driver’s side door of the suspect vehicle. Foster is accused of firing five shots. Nix was struck twice in the back and side.

Blackwell allegedly talked about destroying evidence, including the gun and the registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

Foster is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Morrison and Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, are charged with felony accessory after the fact.

John Walter Morrison appears in court. (WGHP) Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell appears in court. (WGHP) Jamere Justice Foster appears in court. (WGHP)

Remembering Sgt. Nix

Nix held many roles during his time with the Greensboro Police Department, including criminal investigations division detective, patrol corporal, patrol sergeant and his most current assignment was as supervisor of the Family Victims Unit, working closely with the Guilford County Family Justice Center. He was also a team leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current assistant team leader of the GPD Honor Guard.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center announced Wednesday they will be closed on Thursday to attend Nix’s funeral, writing “during this time, the FJC family will honor our hero.”

Greensboro community remembers Sergeant Philip Dale Nix (WGHP)

In Nix’s honor, Cooper ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at state facilities from the morning of Jan. 2 to sunset on Jan. 3.

The Greensboro Police Department escorted Nix’s body to Raleigh early on Jan. 3 and escorted it back later that afternoon. Federal, state and local law enforcement officers and first responders stood at overpasses throughout the route to pay their respects.

First responders pay respects to slain Sgt. Philip Dale Nix during processional from Raleigh to Greensboro

On Jan. 8, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation revealed that it will pay off the family of the sergeant’s mortgage.

Help a Hero is hosting a fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to Nix’s family. The fundraiser has been endorsed by the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association. The fundraiser was launched on Dec. 31, 2023, and more than $18,000 has been donated as of Jan. 2.