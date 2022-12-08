HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The United States Geological Survey said a 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit near Hendersonville, North Carolina, at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday.

The epicenter is about 22 miles south of Asheville and was about 4 miles deep.

As of late Wednesday night, there were hundreds of reports of people feeling the earthquake, especially around the epicenter in Hendersonville, reports said. There were also reports of people feeling the earth shake around Asheville.

Previously, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit just northeast of Columbia, South Carolina back in June.

On Wednesday, June 29 the quake was centered near Elgin, South Carolina, approximately 19 miles northeast of Columbia.

The June earthquake is the biggest in the Carolinas since a magnitude 5.1 hit Sparta, North Carolina in August 2020.

The last time South Carolina had an earthquake this big was when a magnitude of 4.1 hit near Parkersville in Feb. 2014.

South Carolina is no stranger to seismic activity as there are many fault lines across the state. The largest quake ever recorded on the east coast was a magnitude 7.0 earthquake near Charleston in 1886.