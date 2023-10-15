OAK ISLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small plane crashed on Long Beach Road on Oak Island, North Carolina.

It happened just before 8 Sunday morning in front of Beach Road Baptist Church.

Southport and Oak Island emergency crews responded to the scene. A large part of the plane is still intact; however, there is some debris on the road.

Queen City News is working to find out if anyone was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.