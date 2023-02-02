RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County. The ticket was one of two $1 million wins nationwide in Wednesday’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls – a 1 in 11.6 million chance. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

The overall jackpot climbs to around $700 million for Saturday’s drawing after no one won Wednesday. It marks the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.