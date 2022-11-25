RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina won a $1.8 million jackpot after buying a $1 ticket for the Thanksgiving Day Cash 5 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said the winner bought their Carolina Cash 5 ticket through the lottery’s Online Play program.

The winning ticket matched the numbers on all five balls – a one in 962,598 chance.

Lottery officials said the $1,860,192 jackpot is the third largest in the history of the game.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.