RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a student stabbed and killed at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School last week questions whether the school could have done more to save him.

At a community forum at the school Monday night, 15-year-old Delvin Ferrell’s grandmother said there was a phone call alerting the school something might happen.

“I’m so sad to know that nobody was aware of what was going on, from my inclination there was a call to the school that something was going to happen, but there wasn’t any action put in place, and my grandson lost his life,” she said.

A spokesperson for the district said they can’t say whether or not a call was made due to federal student privacy rights and the ongoing investigation.

Dozens of parents and community members shared questions, concerns, and ideas with local leaders, including the school’s principal, the district’s superintendent, and Raleigh’s police chief.

Ferrell’s family, including his older brother, shared their grief.

“I witnessed the whole thing,” he said. “I think like nobody should be able to witness one of their family members or someone close to them dying like that.”

The family also shared ideas for change, which include social emotional learning programs and counselors from similar cultural backgrounds.

One of the main things people who spoke at the forum want to see is more involvement from parents and mentors.

“What can we do for these children, how can we come to the school, inside the school and contribute our services, contribute our time to building these children up,” said a parent of two students at the school.

Some parents called for physical security changes at the school like weapons detectors and more SROs. Others who spoke said more security is not the solution.

“It’s not police, its not machinery for them to walk through and feel like they’re a criminal everyday,” the speaker said.

Superintendent Robert Taylor said one security change the school will receive is an extra administrator — a change he said families will notice.

“They will certainly see what we’ve done to have more staffing available,” Taylor said. “I think the one thing that I would share is that we want to make sure that Southeast Raleigh has an additional administrator that can help look at things here on the campus and have that additional personnel in place.”

Parents also stressed the importance of students being able to safely report tips.

Taylor said the district is moving to the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, which has an app students can use to anonymously report tips. Currently, students have to call an anonymous phone number to report a tip. That number is 919-856-1911. Taylor did not give a timeline of when the district will transition to the app.