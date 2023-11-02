RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is planning to make an announcement next week that he will run for Congress, according to a political strategist.

“I can confirm that he has started making calls to members of the delegation as well as key supporters letting them know he plans to make a formal announcement next week on his congressional plans,” Republican political adviser Paul Shumaker told CBS 17 on Thursday evening.

Moore, who has served 11 terms in the N.C. House of Representatives, is expected to run in the 14th District which encompasses his home county of Cleveland. That district is currently being represented by Rep. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat.

After the Republican-controlled General Assembly approved new legislative maps that skewed heavily in the GOP’s favor, Jackson announced he would run for attorney general.

In July, Moore said he would not seek re-election to the speakership. In September, he said he would not return to the legislature in 2024.

Moore was first elected to the House in 2002. He rose to the speakership in 2015 following current U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in that role.