RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — St. Augustine’s University President, Dr. Christine McPhail, confirms she no longer works for the university.

McPhail said she learned she’d been let go Sunday and the board of trustees did not give a reason for the firing.

But, McPhail told CBS 17 that she filed a discrimination and retaliation complaint against the university in October and believes the university trustees voted to terminate her mid-November.

However, she says she was only told about it on Sunday.

McPhail also says just two days before that news, the university lost its accreditation. It’s been one year since the university went on probation for its accreditation.

The board of trustees for The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools put the university on probation last year, citing financial issues.

We know the board of trustees has been meeting in Orlando for the past few days. CBS 17 reached out to the board for specifics late Monday night but have yet to hear back.

McPhail says the university has until Jan. 24 to appeal the loss of accreditation.

She says by then, university audits for 2021 and 2022 should be complete.

CBS 17 reached out to the university, they would not confirm any information, but said they would have an official statement on Tuesday.