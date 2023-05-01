ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men last week on drug trafficking charges who were each issued more than $1.5 million in bond.

On April 25, detectives with the Stanly County Narcotics Division and Norwood Police Department conducted a narcotics search warrant on Latarius Jaquail Williams, in Albemarle. During the course of the investigation, approximately 34 grams of heroin/fentanyl was reportedly seized along with paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams was arrested and charged with the following: trafficking opium/heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II substance; maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was issued a $2,000,000 bond.

The same day, Stanly County and Norwood detectives also conducted a narcotics investigation on Trevante Jaeshoine Bennett, in Albemarle. During the course of the investigation, approximately 14.6 grams of heroin/fentanyl was reportedly seized along with paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Bennett was arrested and charged with the following: trafficking opium/heroin by transport; trafficking opium/heroin by possession; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI substance; maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bennet was issued a $1,750,000 bond.