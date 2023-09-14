ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Albemarle Police say they’re actively looking for a 20-year-old man in connection to a domestic-related homicide this morning.

Byron Anthony Beckford Jr. (Courtesy: Albemarle PD)

20-year-old Byron Anthony Beckford Jr. is wanted in connection to the crime.

Police say they responded to a home in the 100 block of Carpenter Avenue for a report of gunshots fired around noon Thursday. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old McKayla Davis dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the deceased was linked to a domestic incident shortly before a witness reported hearing gunshots.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional details are available now. City officials say this is the first homicide in city limits this year.