ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The city of Albemarle held its Christmas parade Saturday.

The parade featured many floats and local businesses. The grand marshal of this year’s parade was 90-year-old Claude Hardwood. He is a native of Albemarle and also runs his floral shop there, which he has been doing for 70 years.

Harwood’s hard work has led to him being chosen four times to decorate the white house for the holidays.