ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Albemarle’s Uwharrie Wampus Cats are asking for help in giving a name to their new mascot.

The team unveiled its name and logo at the beginning of the year ahead of its inaugural wood bat season this spring. The Wampus Cat is described as a fun-loving yellow cat character with a hint of mischievousness to his look and a knack for hitting home runs.

The club is inviting the public to suggest names from now until next Tuesday, March 28th.

The Cats will debut this 2023 season at Don Montgomery Park in downtown Albemarle.