ALBEMARLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was shot while on Long Lake near Concord Road, according to Albemarle Police.

Just before noon on Saturday, July 22, officers say they were called about a woman shot on a boat. The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they are following leads looking for a suspect. This is an active investigation.