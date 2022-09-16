STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews battled a large multi-alarm commercial fire Friday evening in Stanly County, according to several local fire departments.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue, multiple units were assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with the multi-alarm fire located along Sunset Lake Road.

Fire crews said that just before 5 p.m. Friday, the spread of the fire was stopped and units ‘were hitting the remaining pockets of fire.’

“It’s an old building with a heavy fire load, just meaning that there’s a lot of stuff inside that building that is very highly flammable. I know that there’s a lot of foam used for making furniture, which is essentially just gasoline,” Assistant Chief West Stanley Fire Department Tyler Huntley explained.

Additional personnel are standing by along with Northeast Cabarrus Fire Department to handle any calls in town. Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, NC

So far, no injuries have been reported. No word on what caused the large fire at this time.