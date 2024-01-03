STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple emergency crews battled a large four-alarm fire reported at a popular restaurant in Albemarle Wednesday morning.

The fire began at 7:46 a.m. at Jay’s Seafood Restaurant located along Stony Gap Road.

Midland Fire and Rescue reported the fire chief, deputy chief, and Engine-40 from Midland all responded to the large multi-alarm commercial building fire.

“Units from Stanly, Cabarrus, and Montgomery counties are on the call as well as the City of Albemarle,” Midland Fire and Rescue said.

A total of 90 firefighters battled the large fire from the roof of the restaurant Wednesday. It took multiple crews from several area counties roughly three hours to control the fire.

Emergency crews said the restaurant had three separate roofs on the building, making it difficult to extinguish. Crews had to use saws and cut through metal and tin to gain access to the fire.

Several thousand gallons of water were transported to the area to help battle the blaze.

Photos: Midland Fire and Rescue

Fire units are currently looking for any hidden hot spots inside the restaurant and using an infrared drone from the North Carolina Forestry Service.

No word on what caused the large fire at this time. The Stanly County Fire Marshal is investigating. No injuries have been reported. Units plan to be at the location most of the day.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they are typically closed Monday – Wednesday.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference below: