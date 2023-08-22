STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A home building company is creating 200-plus jobs in Stanly County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

Clayton Supply of Clayton Home Building Group is creating 263 jobs as part of a new facility the company is targeting to locate in New London.

“From our central, east coast location that makes it easy to reach customers, to our world-class transportation infrastructure and workforce training systems, North Carolina offers everything these companies need to succeed,” Cooper said.

The company said the facility is being built to support the growing market deman in the housing industry.

“North Carolina is the number one manufacturing state in the Southeast United States,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “This leadership depends on a strong, well-trained workforce. As our First in Talent strategic plan makes clear, investing in our people and educational systems creates economic opportunities for everyone.”

Salaries for the new positions are expected to be close to $60,000. Clayton Supply will benefit from a state tax-incentivized grant of up to $2 million over the course of a 12-year span.

“A quality company like Clayton Supply is a welcome addition to Stanly County,” said N.C. Senator Carl Ford. “We’re the perfect location for leading-industries and I’m confident the company will find the people and the support they need to thrive and grow in our community.”