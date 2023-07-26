STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several 911 calls have been released in connection to a plane crash in Stanly County that injured two people on Monday.

The pilot and passenger had left the Stanly County Airport in a Piper single-engine plane at 4:26 p.m. Monday, July 24. About two minutes later, it appears as if they tried to turn back and wanted to land in a field or make it back to the airport.

Instead, the pilot made a crash landing into a set of trees at Camp John J. Barnhardt Boy Scout Camp. The pilot has since been released from the hospital. The passenger is still in the hospital but is listed in fair condition.

PHOTOS 📸🛩️ | Two people were treated for minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Stanly County on Monday, according to emergency services. More: https://t.co/50dR6X23ce pic.twitter.com/SVC141W8sB — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 25, 2023

On Wednesday, several 911 calls were released to Queen City News.

OPERATOR: Stanly County 911, what’s the address of your emergency?

PILOT: Camp John Barnhardt. We just had a plane crash in a tree.

OPERATOR: You said Camp John Barnhardt?

PILOT: Yes camp John Barnhardt.

OPERATOR: Ok. Alright, is anybody injured that you know of? Are you involved?

PILOT: Yeah, yeah, we’re both pretty hurt but I think I just got a busted nose. I’m not sure about my co-pilot.

OPERATOR: Are you in the plane?

PILOT: No I’m out of it now.

OPERATOR: You’re the pilot?

PILOT: Yes ma’am

Another 911 call came in about the same time and was from someone at the camp.

OPERATOR: Stanly County 911 what’s the address of your emergency?

CAMP: Hi good afternoon. I have an aircraft that went down about a half mile northwest of the airport

OPERATOR: Do you have a landline or an address?

CAMP: I don’t have an address or a landline. We’re trying to get a better location from the overhead aircraft in the area.

OPERATOR: You said a half mile away?

CAMP: It’s about a half mile north, northwest of the airfield. It would’ve been just off the departure end of our runway, looks like he’s in the tree line somewhere.

FAA’s preliminary reports suggest an engine issue shortly after takeoff.