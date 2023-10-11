ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing a gun to school in Stanly County.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, a school resource officer with APD received a report of an individual with a firearm on the campus of Albemarle High School. The officer immediately initiated an investigation.

As a result, a juvenile was arrested for possession of a firearm on school grounds, police said. The case remains under investigation.